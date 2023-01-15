Brown (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

All signs point to Brown being unavailable only to manage his current two-way contract, as he's been very good as Ivica Zubac's backup but only has a specific number of games he can spend on an NBA roster, and he has been active or played in 44 of the 50 games he's allotted so far. Brown's presence off the bench will be missed, but this will likely result in more minutes for Robert Covington and Amir Coffey. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against the 76ers.