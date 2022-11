Brown notched six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one block over five minutes during Monday's 122-106 win over the Rockets.

Brown saw five minutes during garbage time, continuing what has been a rough start to the season. To this point, he has played more than five minutes only once, coming when Ivica Zubac was in early foul trouble. Despite a somewhat fantasy-friendly game, the playing time simply isn't there for Brown and so he can be ignored in all moderately competitive formats.