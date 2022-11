Brown provided 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and one block in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 win over Houston.

Brown had scored a total of five points in four games heading into Wednesday's matchup, but he logged a season-high 12 minutes and made the most of his opportunities in this one. However, he'll likely see his playing time diminish to a few minutes at best once Robert Covington (illness) returns to health.