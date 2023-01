Brown (undisclosed) will not play in Wednesday's game against Utah.

Brown's two-way contract has capped the number of games he can be listed as available for and considering he has been active for 44 of the maximum 50 games it can be assumed he is being held out to keep him on the deal for as long as possible. His absence will leave a handful of backup center minutes for Robert Covington. Brown's next chance to play will come Friday in San Antonio.