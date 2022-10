Diabate (ankle) tallied six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 FT), a game-high 11 rebounds, an assist and a block over 18 minutes in the preseason opener versus the Trail Blazers.

Diabate doesn't possess the ability to stretch the floor, attempting all of 14 shots from deep last year and converting only three, but he displayed his ability on the boards in this one. He also appears to have put his ankle woes from Summer League in the rearview and should be good to go as the regular season approaches.