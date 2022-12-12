Diabate was recalled from the G League's Ontario Clippers on Monday, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Diabate has been a strong contributor for Ontario recently, but he'll join the parent club ahead of Monday's game against Boston. He'll be an option to serve as frontcourt depth since Ivica Zubac (groin) is questionable after being added to the injury report.
