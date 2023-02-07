Diabate (undisclosed) did not take the floor Sunday against the South Bay Lakers.

Diabate's last game was on Jan. 30 with the Clippers after missing the previous two weeks with a non-COVID-19-related illness. However, his reason for not suiting up for Sunday's contest is still up in the air, and his timetable to return is currently unknown. In the meantime, expect Warith Alatishe and Keaton Wallace to usurp his minutes.