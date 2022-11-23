Diabate finished with 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Monday's 115-95 win over the G League Ignite.

Once again, Diabate led Ontario in scoring while also being a monster on the glass. Most importantly, he showcased his defensive ability, leading the team in blocks. Expect Diabate to continue to be productive as Ontario's biggest two-way threat.