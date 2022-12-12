Diabate finished with 24 points (9-13 FG, 3-6 FT), 20 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Saturday's 106-93 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Diabate has continued to be dominant finishing with his second consecutive game with 20 plus points and 20 plus rebounds. He also made his presence felt on the defensive end finishing with a team-high two blocks. Expect him to continue to play at a high level as the main big man for Ontario.