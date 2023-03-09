Diabate finished with 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 FT, 0-1 3PT), 16 rebounds, four steals and four blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 106-88 victory over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Diabate was an absolute force in Tuesday's victory, finishing as the leading scorer while also dominating on the glass leading the team in rebounds. He also showcased his defensive prowess, leading the team in blocks and steals. Expect him to continue to play at a high level as one of the main offensive and defensive weapons for Ontario.