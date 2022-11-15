Diabate finished with 28 points (10-14 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 102-96 win against the Stockton Kings.

After recently being sent to the G League, Diabate has made an impact right away as a scorer and absolute monster on the boards. Last night, he was incredibly efficient, shooting 71.4 percent from the field. Expect Diabate to continue to play at a high level as one of the main centers for Ontario.