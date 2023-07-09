Diabate posted 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 24 minutes of Saturday's 105-99 loss to Utah during Summer League.

Diabate was a force on the glass, snaring six offensive boards on his way to a game-high 12 rebounds. He also was a strong rim protector, rejecting a pair of shots in his 24 minutes of action. Though Diabate struggled from the charity stripe, the performance was overall a success for the 21-year-old, who will look to claim a roster spot with the Clippers after spending 2022 as a two-way player.