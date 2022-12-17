Diabate is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
The start will the first of Diabate's career.He has averaged 5.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.4 steals across 13.2 minutes in his last five appearances, but should be in line for a heavier workload Saturday.
