Diabate said after Tuesday's 127-116 win over the Lakers that he expects to be back on the court in about two weeks, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Diabate has been sidelined for the past three weeks with a fractured right hand. Though he's seemingly on the mend and is poised to be cleared for on-court work in the first or second week of February, Diabate will likely need multiple practices to regain conditioning. Even when he's fully cleared for game action, Diabate -- one of LA's three two-way players -- is likely to see most of his playing time in the G League with the Ontario Clippers rather than at the NBA level.