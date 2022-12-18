Diabate totaled two points (1-2 FG) and two rebounds across 18 minutes during Saturday's 102-93 victory over the Wizards.

Diabate got the starting nod Saturday but failed to deliver anything close to fantasy value. While he has been inserted into the rotation of late, albeit sporadically, he has been unable to establish himself as a fantasy consideration. with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (knee) starting to look more like themselves, the Clippers now have the luxury of going small when required. Barring a major shift, Diabate is unlikely to crack even the deepest of leagues.