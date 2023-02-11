Diabate played four minutes and finished two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one block in Friday's 119-106 loss to the Bucks.

Diabate has now appeared in two straight games for the Clippers, but only because L.A. was down players due to the roster churn ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. His appearance Friday didn't come until the outcome was already well decided, and the rookie out of Michigan is unlikely to factor into head coach Tyronn Lue's rotation when the Clippers are presumably back to full strength for Tuesday's game against the Warriors. Expect Diabate to head to the G League's Ontario Clippers before long.