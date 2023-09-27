Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said Wednesday that Diabate (rib) is healthy and ready to go for training camp, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Diabate missed some Summer League action due to a rib injury, but as expected, he's healthy to start the 2023-24 campaign. The 2022 second-round pick is slated to spend a second consecutive campaign on a two-way deal with the Clippers. Last year, Diabate appeared in 22 NBA games (one start) and averaged 2.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 8.9 minutes per game.