Diabate finished with 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 FT), 18 rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 107-101 victory over the Texas Legends.

In Diabate's first G League game since Jan. 11, he looked like a man amongst boys, amassing a third of the team's rebound totals while also finishing as the second-leading scorer. While with Ontario, expect him to continue to churn out double-double performances as the main big man for the team.