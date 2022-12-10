Diabate finished with 28 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 23 rebounds, three assists and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 124-117 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

After being sent back down to the G-League on Thursday, Diabate made a statement in his first game back leading the team in scoring and rebounding. With Diabate back on the squad, expect him to churn out monster performances as the primary option for Ontario.