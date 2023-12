The Clippers list Diabate as out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers with left hip soreness.

Diabate, a two-way player who had been on assignment with the G League's Ontario Clippers, was forced to miss Ontario's 127-126 overtime loss to the South Bay Lakers with the same injury and will remain sidelined as he rejoins the NBA team. He's appeared in just nine games with LA in 2023-24, averaging 3.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in 6.1 minutes per contest.