The Clippers announced Thursday that Diabate is out indefinitely with a right hand metacarpal fracture, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Diabate has made 10 appearances for the Clippers at the NBA level but has averaged just 5.8 minutes per game. The Clippers haven't announced that Diabate will require surgery to address the injury, so if he's able to avoid an operation on his hand, he could conceivably return to the court before the end of January. In any case, Diabate isn't a regular part of the Clippers' rotation, so his absence shouldn't have any implications in fantasy basketball.