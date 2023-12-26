site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Clippers' Moussa Diabate: Remains inactive
Diabate (hip) is out for Tuesday's game against Charlotte.
Diabate continues to be sidelined by a pinched nerve in his left hip. The 21-year-old is without a timetable for return.
