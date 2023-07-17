Diabate (rib) agreed to a two-way contract with the Clippers on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Diabate spent the 2022-23 season playing under a two-way contract for the Clippers, appearing in 22 games at the NBA level while averaging 8.9 minutes per contest. He made two appearances in the Las Vegas Summer League before an rib contusion sidelined him for the Clippers' final three games. The injury isn't expected to be anything that affects Diabate's availability for training camp. The 21-year-old will likely be a featured player for the Clippers' G League affiliate, the Ontario Clippers, during the upcoming season.