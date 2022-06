Diabate was selected by the Clippers with the 43rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Clippers' only selection of this year's draft, Diabate averaged 9.0 points and 6.0 rebounds with Michigan this past season. Being a second-rounder, Diabate will likely need some time to develop, and thus may find himself suiting up in the G League to begin the 2022-23 campaign.