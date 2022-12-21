The Clippers assigned Diabate to the Ontario Clippers of the G League on Tuesday.
Diabate is on a two-way deal and will be unavailable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte. The rookie forward made his first start of the season in Saturday's game against the Wizards.
