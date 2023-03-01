Diabate didn't play Tuesday in the Clippers' 108-101 loss to the Timberwolves due to an illness.

Since the beginning of February, Diabate hasn't received anything more than garbage-time minutes when he's been active for the Clippers, so his absence Tuesday didn't affect head coach Tyronn Lue's rotation. Once he shakes off the illness, the two-way rookie could head to the G League's Ontario Clippers to get more meaningful playing time.