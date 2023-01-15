Diabate (illness) has been ruled out in advance of Sunday's game against the Rockets, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Diabate is dealing with a non-COVID-19-related illness and will need at least one game off to recover from the ailment. The rookie second-round pick out of Michigan hasn't been a regular part of head coach Tyronn Lue's rotation this season, though he might have had a chance to play Sunday with Luke Kennard (calf) and Paul George (hamstring) ruled out and with John Wall (abdomen) and Marcus Morris (knee) considered doubtful to be available.