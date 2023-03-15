Diabate finished with 19 points (8-17 FG, 2-3 FT), 21 rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes during Monday's 101-97 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Despite the loss, Diabate dominated against the Blue by accounting for 40 percent of the team's rebounds while also finishing as the second-leading scorer. Expect him to continue to play at a high level as the primary big man for Ontario.