Diabate finished with 17 points (8-12 FG, 3-9 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-108 loss to the G League Ignite.
As the primary offensive option for Ontario, Diabate dominated in the paint while also shooting efficiently from the field. However, he struggled mightily from the free throw line shooting an abysmal 33%.
