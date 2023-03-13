Diabate finished with 17 points (5-11 FG, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 103-100 victory over the Cleveland Charge.

Once again, Diabate was able to have his way offensively against Cleveland by leading the team in rebounds while also finishing as one of the leading scorers. He also showcased his defensive prowess, finishing as one of the leaders in steals. Expect him to continue to churn out double-double performances as the primary big man for Ontario.