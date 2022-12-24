Diabate finished with 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks and one assist in 41 minutes during Thursday's 99-97 victory over the Windy City Bulls.

After being sent down to the G League once again, Diabate made his presence felt as a rim protector, efficient scorer and glass cleaner. While with Ontario, expect him to continue to play at a high level as a two-way threat.