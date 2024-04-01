Diabate (hand) was inactive Thursday for the G League Ontario Clippers' 113-102 win over the G League Ignite.

Diabate didn't play in any of Ontario's final six games of the G League season while he continues to recover from a hand injury. Before sustaining the injury, Diabate appeared in 19 games for Ontario and averaged 15.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 steals in 30.0 minutes per contest while shooting 54.6 percent from the field. Since he's a two-way player, Diabate's 2023-24 season isn't over, as he'll still have a chance to see some minutes at the NBA level with the Clippers over the final two weeks of the regular season if he's able to overcome the hand injury.