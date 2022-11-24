Diabate finished with 19 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 101-88 win over the G League Ignite.

Diabate set the tone for the Clippers by being a monster on the glass while also being the second-leading scorer. He's had a double-double in back-to-back games and, expect his productivity to remain high as one of Ontario's main options.