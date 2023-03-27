Diabate finished with six points (2-5 FG, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 98-96 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Diabate looked like a shell of his former self against the Hustle, finishing with the lowest point total amongst the starters while also leading the team in turnovers with four. Expect him to bounce back as one of the primary two-way weapons for Ontario.