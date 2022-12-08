Diabate has been sent to the Clippers' G League affiliate, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Diabate saw rotation minutes for a brief three-game span while the Clippers were banged up, but he's headed for the G League after not appearing in either of the last two. He should move between the two levels at various points in the campaign.
