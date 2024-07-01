Batum and the Clippers agreed to a two-year, $9.6 million deal Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Batum had a strong market in free agency including some reported interest from the Spurs, but the veteran opted to return to a familiar franchise. Batum spent four seasons with the Clippers before joining the 76ers in 2023-24, and he will provide the team with some quality depth at both forward positions despite his advanced age.