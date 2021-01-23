Batum (personal) will play in Friday's matchup with the Thunder, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Batum was away from the team for the birth of his child and was given a questionable designation as a result. He has since gotten the green light from the NBA in terms of its health protocols and will be available Friday.
