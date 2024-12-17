Batum isn't starting Monday's game against the Jazz, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Batum drew a spot start Friday against the Nuggets but failed to do much with the opportunity, finishing with six points, one rebound and three steals in 22 minutes. Amir Coffey will get the start at power forward Monday while Derrick Jones continues to recover from a hamstring injury.
