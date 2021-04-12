Batum tallied 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 31 minutes Sunday in the Clippers' 131-124 win over the Pistons.

After finishing in single digits in the scoring column in eight straight contests, Batum has now compiled 31 points between his last two outings. He supplemented his scoring and three-point output with stellar rebounding and defensive-stats production, and he'll likely remain more reliable in those categories moving forward rather than on the offensive end. It's worth noting that the Clippers were missing Paul George in Friday's win over Houston, while Kawhi Leonard sat out for rest purposes Sunday.