Batum produced 10 points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 134-128 overtime win over the Knicks.

Batum nailed a three-pointer as the clock expired in regulation, sending the game to overtime. While his overall production was nothing spectacular, he stepped up when required, in typical Batum style. The Clippers are running a very tight rotation at the moment, meaning while Batum probably should be on any 12-team rosters, his role is secure enough to warrant some attention in deeper formats.