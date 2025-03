Batum is not in the Clippers' starting lineup against the Hornets on Sunday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Batum will cede his spot in the starting lineup to Derrick Jones. Batum started in the Clippers' last six games and averaged 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals over 28.3 minutes.