Batum will come off the bench in Tuesday's Game 2 against the Suns, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Coach Ty Lue will go with a traditional lineup in Game 2, as Ivica Zubac will start at center. This will mark just the fifth time in these playoffs that Batum has come off the bench. In his previous four bench appearances, the veteran has averaged 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.3 minutes.