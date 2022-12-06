Batum supplied 13 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals over 20 minutes during Monday's 119-117 win over Charlotte.

Batum connected on four three-pointers and scored 13 points, marking his most points and made threes in a game since he nailed seven triples en route to a 22-point performance against the Mavericks on Nov. 15. When the veteran forward plays over 20 minutes (11 games), he's averaged 7.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.