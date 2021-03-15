Batum scored six points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and added four rebounds along with two steals over 20 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Pelicans.

Batum was a steady fantasy contributor earlier in the campaign due to his all-around contributions, but the veteran's scoring has dropped off so dramatically of late that it may be difficult to keep him rostered. Since Feb. 7, Batum is averaging just over six points per game and is shooting less than 40 percent from the field. He is still providing a moderate amount of boards and steals, but Batum's recent stat lines leave much to be desired.