Batum is being held out of Monday's game against the Kings due to a concussion, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

It had been previously reported that Batum was dealing with a migraine, but the team has since updated the injury report. Swanson notes that Batum appeared to take a shot to the jaw during Sunday's matchup with Cleveland, though it's unclear if this is when the injury occurred.