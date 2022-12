Batum produced 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 99-88 victory over the Timberwolves.

Batum put together a solid stat line in 31 minutes off the bench. Batum deserves fantasy consideration due to his solid production floor. He also has spotless attendance record, a feat that few Clippers have provided this season. Whenever Kawhi Leonard rests, Batum and Marcus Morris are the usual candidates for a boost.