Batum racked up seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 28 minutes during Saturday's 111-109 victory over the Kings.

We barely saw Batum in the season opener and that could have been due to Kawhi Leonard's presence. Those interested in Batum for fantasy purposes should monitor his usage the next time Leonard is in the lineup. If the numbers confirm the correlation, we may be able to identify Batum as a stable value pick when Leonard is out of the lineup.