Batum totaled 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds and two steals Friday in a 119-115 loss to the Celtics.

With Paul George (foot) out of the lineup, Batum assumed a heavier workload and paced the team with 39 minutes of game action. He also led LA with four three-pointers and shot an efficient 6-for-11 from the field overall, though his effort wasn't enough to secure a victory. Batum lost fantasy relevance while scoring only 3.6 points over 23 minutes per contest with Charlotte last season, but he has bounced back in his first year with the Clippers, posting per-game averages of 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals.