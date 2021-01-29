Batum (personal) went for 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 31 minutes in Thursday's 109-105 win over the Heat.

After getting the green light from the NBA to return to the Clippers after the birth of his child, Batum did not disappoint. Prior to Thursday's outburst, Batum had made a total of six three-pointers over his last three games. His 18 points also led the team and were the most he's scored since January 5.