Batum finished with 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds across 25 minutes Sunday in the Clippers' 129-96 win over the Pacers.

Batum has held down a starting role at power forward all season, but his playing time has been trending down since Marcus Morris returned from a knee injury to make his 2020-21 debut Jan. 6. In the Clippers' six games since that time, Batum is averaging 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.7 steals in 26.2 minutes per contest. While that level of all-around production is useful, Batum probably doesn't need to be treated as a must-roster option in 12-team leagues.